Pope honors longtime Charleston mayor, retired SC Supreme Court justice

The Catholic church bestowed honors on two public figures in South Carolina, recognizing them for their service to the church and beyond.
The honors come directly from Pope Francis and are given to recognize those who live out their “Catholic faith in service to the Church and the wider community,” according to a news release from the Diocese of Charleston.
Among those honored are retired S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Hoefer Toal and former Charleston mayor Joseph P. “Joe” Riley Jr., who both received the honor of the Order of St. Gregory.
“Their numerous years of public service have played a positive role in the evolution of our state. Both have been instrumental in inspiring and leading the residents of South Carolina,” said Bishop Robert E. Guglielone, bishop of Charleston.
Toal was the first woman to serve on the South Carolina Supreme Court, as well as its first female chief justice.
Riley served as mayor of his hometown from 1975 to 2016.
The diocese will honor Toal and Riley as well as six others – including the Rev. James Le Blanc, the Rev. Nicholas Capetola, the Rev. Frank Palmieri, Sister Pamela Smith, Deacon Andre Guillet and Kathy Schmugge – Sunday at a 3 p.m. service at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, 120 Broad St., Charleston.
Comments