One in custody after 'potentially explosive devices' found in SC

Anderson police shut down parts of North and Sears streets near Gossett Street on Tuesday night after an officer found "two potentially explosive devices" in a Jeep Cherokee, Lt. Tony Tilley said.
Tilley said an officer was conducting a traffic stop when he saw the devices inside the vehicle.
The streets were shut down just before 6 p.m. and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to the scene. At least five police cars with flashing blue lights blocked parts of the streets for about an hour.
Lt. Sheila Cole of the Sheriff's Office said bomb technicians said the devices "appeared to be pipe bombs."
"They will be rendered safe by the Sheriff's Office bomb squad as soon as possible," Cole said.
Tilley said officers made an arrest on a weapons violation charge involving an illegal possession of a gun.
Officers knocked on the door of one house on North Street to potentially evacuate anyone inside. No one was home.
Comments