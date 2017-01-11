Pipe bombs found in Upstate vehicle were usable, bomb squad reported

Two pipe bombs discovered in a Tuesday traffic stop were determined to be functioning, according to a report by an Anderson Police Department officer.
The bombs were discovered in a white Jeep that was pulled over for a non-functioning brake light near Gosset and North streets around 5:30 p.m.
Timothy Garrett Holmes, 21, was charged with possession of an explosive device, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of LSD.
The pipe bombs were taken away by members of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office bomb squad and X-rays determined one had pellets and the other had screws inside, according to a police report.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified.
Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the Sheriff's Office, Police Department and the federal agency would be working together on the case.
A handgun was found in the Jeep, which Holmes allegedly threw at the driver, Donna Holmes, when police pulled over the vehicle. Officers also found a pill container on a key chain with blotter paper believed to have LSD, according to the police report, which cites a field test done on the suspected LSD.
Loaded magazines of 22, 14 and 12 rounds were found in the Jeep, as was a baggie with crystal-like residue, according to the report.
The area was cordoned off when the pipe bombs were discovered.
Timothy Holmes was wanted for a probation violation. He has several convictions for drug-related offenses.
He is being held at the Anderson City Jail, according to Lt. Tony Tilley of the Anderson Police Department.
