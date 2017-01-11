South Carolina

January 11, 2017 9:02 PM

Finding out if your school is closed is now just a click away

By Christian Boschult

The South Carolina Department of Education has launched a web application to allow the public to search school closings and delays in any district.

The application allows anyone - including parents and students - to search for a particular school and find out if the school is closed, if the start time is delayed or if the school will be dismissed early.

“With recent school closures due to natural disasters and with the winter weather season upon us, our goal is to streamline and give the public the most up-to-date information on the status of our public schools,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a press release.

In October, Hurricane Matthew caused Horry County Schools to close for seven days, and the Green Sea Floyds attendance area was closed for eight days.

