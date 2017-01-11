Lowcountry ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ family sees blessing in bankruptcy

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing Pause

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

3:19 Dawn Staley updates A'ja Wilson's status

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

4:52 Tiger Nation pride seen and heard on U.S. Senate floor for new national champions

2:00 Tallulah opening soon in Columbia

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

0:47 Wolford up next: What Muschamp sought in new O-line coach