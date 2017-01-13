Former Lancaster Co. animal shelter director charged with misusing funds

The former director of the Lancaster County Animal Shelter was charged Friday with breach of trust, according to an arrest warrant that alleges she admitted to using shelter funds to purchase meals and pay personal bills.
Shandrieka Michelle Everall, 38, was charged this week following an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), according to the warrant.
The warrant details that Everall admitted to using shelter money for personal gain, including buying meals, paying personal bills and gifting money to a shelter volunteer to pay a personal bill.
The warrant states Everall did not possess permission to use animal shelter funds for her own use. The warrant charge includes breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, and value $2,000 or less.
If convicted, Everall could be forced to pay a fine up to $1,000, spend up to 30 days in prison, or both. Everall was employed as the director of the animal shelter from July 1, 2014 until May 13, 2016, according to the warrant.
Everall was booked on the charge at Lancaster County Detention Center.
