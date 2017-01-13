SC student could face jail time for paper airplane assault against teacher

A student at Andrews High School could face jail time for throwing a paper airplane that struck a teacher in the eye, according to a report by the South Strand News.
Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 17-year-old student on Tuesday after a teacher said he was struck in the eye by a paper airplane thrown during class. The teacher was “very upset” because he had just had eye surgery, according to the report.
The student, who said he was trying to hit the teacher in the head, was charged with third-degree assault and battery.
According to the South Strand News report, Georgetown County School District Director of Safety and Risk Management Alan Walters did not comment on whether the student should have been arrested.
“I’m not going to get into all that,” he said. “We did what we were supposed to do, and from there it was in law enforcement’s hands.”
