January 14, 2017 11:04 PM

SC toddler in car hit by stray bullet on Saturday

Rachael Myers Lowe

A 2-year-old girl was struck in the head by a stray bullet when an argument escalated to gunfire outside a house in Santee, South Carolina Saturday afternoon

The child, whose condition was not known Saturday night, was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, said Thom Berry of the State Law Enforcement Division.

The child was sitting inside a car and the argument took place outside the car sometime before 5 p.m. , Berry said.

Investigators are still gathering information, so details about the argument, the child’s connection to people in the argument - if any - how many people were involved and how many shots were fired were not available, Berry said. No one was in custody as of Saturday night.

SLED was called in to the case by the Santee Police Department, Berry said.

