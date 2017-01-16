Jesse Jackson helps dedicate civil rights marker at Greenville bakery building

One thing many people remember about the former Claussen Bakery is the aroma of fresh-baked bread that emanated from the site.
Now, they’ll know about its role in the civil rights movement after a historical marker was dedicated Friday at the former bakery.
In April 1967, the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to 3,500 people at the old Greenville Memorial Auditorium in support of 22 black bakery employees who were on strike for fair wages and better working conditions at the bakery.
“It was a turning point at that time because the city and the country were going through a transition,” said Judge Horace Butler Jr., whose father, was the organizer and spokesman for the strike and march. “What that moment taught people in our community is you need to stand up and fight for what’s right, for injustice, and that’s what they did.”
The part of the bakery's history was honored with an event sponsored by 400 Augusta Street Investors LLC and hosted by the Greenville NAACP, the Greater Sullivan Neighborhood Association, and the Greenville African-American Genealogical & Historical Society.
Prior to the unveiling of the marker, the story behind it was shared by Butler, Truman Humbert, of the Greenville African-American Genealogical & Historical Society, and the Rev. Jess Jackson, founder of Rainbow/PUSH and the person who helped bring King to Greenville.
Jackson explained it as another huge moment for the struggle of equality in Greenville.
But, he said, it's not just to benefit blacks.
“When the blacks rose, everybody rose,” Jackson said.
According to Humbert, it was bakery employee Roy Fincher who told Jackson and others about the unfair conditions at the bakery.
Black employees were not given raises and promoted to higher paying jobs even though they had the skills, Humbert said.
Fincher worked there in 1966 and 1967, but quit. He became a truck driver at a pharmacy.
When Jackson organized strikes at the bakery in 1967, Fincher continued to work at the pharmacy but would get off work and walk the picket line.
Bettye Hughey-Fincher, his widow, also credits her late husband for getting the strike started.
After it was over, Fincher went back to work at Claussen’s and became the first black to work there in sales, she said.
Fincher died in the early 2000s. His family was recognized at the marker dedication for his contribution.
Butler said because of the strike and King’s visit, the bakery employees learned how to work, organize and coordinate themselves to resolve the issues they were fighting for.
His father, Horace Butler Sr., later became the first black foreman at the bakery.
Steve Navarro, president and CEO of The Furman Company, and owner of the newly renovated and transformed Claussen Bakery building said he didn't know about that of the bakery’s history.
He said it was Greenville City Councilmember Lillian Brock Flemming who "enlightened" him about what happened at the bakery and shepherded the marker installation.
The bakery was constructed in the 1930s. It took two years to renovate the building, Navarro said and four to get the marker up.
