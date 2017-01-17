Man charged for requesting nude photos from teenager online, Rock Hill police say

1:09 "We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother," say White Knoll baseball players Pause

0:54 Rep. Jim Clyburn talks about his friend John Lewis

3:02 Phil Kornblut: The strengths of USC's 2017 recruiting class

1:09 Deshaun Watson speaks at Clemson national title celebration

1:11 Gamecocks rising leader: Bianca Cuevas Moore

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

2:12 'This group is very, very motivated': Holbrook optimistic about 2017

1:00 George Rogers: His South Carolina legacy