Upstate school leaders say ‘No’ to arming teachers

Several Upstate school leaders are sharply criticizing state legislative proposals that would allow teachers and other school personnel to carry guns while at school.
Tom Dobbins, chairman of the Anderson District 4 school board, called the proposals a “knee-jerk reaction” that would make schools more dangerous.
“We’re opening a Pandora’s box,” said Dobbins, whose district includes Townville Elementary School where a deadly shooting occurred in September.
Teachers are not trained to confront a gun-wielding intruder, Dobbins said.
In addition, accidents could occur.
“Let’s say a teacher leaves a gun in an unlocked drawer or a student runs and grabs it,” Dobbins said. “There are so many things that can go wrong.”
Several bills to allow school personnel to carry guns have been filed in response to the Townville Elementary School shooting in which 6-year-old Jacob Hall died and three others were injured.
Some of the gun bills have been named after Jacob.
“They’re taking a tragic situation and capitalizing on it,” Dobbins said. “Jacob was a good kid. If they want to honor Jacob and name a law after him, let’s make sure we sit down and come up with a realistic approach that will help all schools in South Carolina.”
The teen charged in the Townville Elementary incident also has been charged with killing his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne.
Republican state Sens. Kevin Bryant and Mike Gambrell, both of Anderson County, recently introduced Jacob Hall’s Law that would allow school officials to carry guns. School officials and law enforcement could work together to specify gun training for teachers, under the proposal.
“I’ve always supported the concept,” Bryant told The Greenville News in December. “The Townville shooting, I feel, could have been prevented had there been more armed school personnel on the school’s grounds.”
But several Greenville County Schools trustees and other education leaders said they believe arming teachers would make schools more dangerous, not less.
“I would absolutely oppose that idea,” said Crystal Ball O’Connor, chairwoman of the Greenville County School board. “I don’t feel like that would be the answer at all to creating the kind of safe environment that we want to create for our students.”
Bernadette Hampton, president of the South Carolina Education Association, said teachers are “not properly trained to carry weapons. We are trained to teach and educate young people, and that’s what we’d much rather do.”
Joy Grayson, president-elect of the South Carolina PTA and a Greenville County Schools trustee, said law enforcement authorities consistently oppose the arming of teachers.
“No law enforcement officers that we have spoken with have supported the idea of allowing teachers to carry guns,” Grayson said. “That can create dangerous confusion. If you have a shooting incident in a school where plainclothes school employees are armed, law enforcement won’t be able to identify the target. They would not know who the bad guys are.”
Grayson also expressed concerns about the potential for gun accidents on campus.
“Heaven forbid that you’ve got loaded weapons in classrooms where kids can potentially get their hands on them,” she said.
Monica Rockwell, an anti-violence activist in Anderson, said increasing the number of guns in schools means “a lot of potential for collateral damage — shooting innocent people.”
Upstate educators suggested several alternatives to arming teachers:
• Increasing the number of trained and armed law enforcement officers, also called resource officers, in schools.
• Strengthening controls on public access points to schools, such as gates to campuses and doors to buildings.
• Passing tough state laws that require parents to lock up guns and rifles at home.
• Increasing state funding for mental health services for young people and programs to train educators to look for warning signs.
“That way we put in preventive measures so someone doesn’t try to solve problems using a weapon,” Hampton said.
Dobbins said that instead of pushing legislation aimed at arming teachers, school and state officials need to collaborate with law enforcement authorities on thoughtful, effective solutions.
“We need to talk to groups with expertise in school safety,” Dobbins said. “What I recommend is that we sit down with law enforcement and we devise a plan for our schools that will protect students, teachers and staff.”
Are schools safe?
Other Upstate lawmakers who recently proposed bills to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons include state Sen. Danny Verdin, a Laurens Republican; and state Reps. Jonathon Hill and Joshua Putnam.
A National Rifle Association spokeswoman said her organization generally supports the elimination of gun-free zones, such as those at schools.
“The NRA is reviewing these bills but has not yet taken a position,” said NRA spokeswoman Catherine Mortensen. “In general, our goal is to give every law-abiding citizen greater ability to protect and defend themselves and their loved ones by eliminating gun-free zones that leave people defenseless.”
State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said that while she is “willing to have conversations,” she is “not a supporter of asking teachers to carry guns.”
Spearman, a Republican, said she stands with State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel and other law enforcement officials who have opposed the arming of teachers.
Dobbins said that even highly trained law enforcement officers are not always accurate when confronting an active shooter. It’s unrealistic, he said, to think teachers would be any more effective.
“Anyone who has studied school safety knows that a trained law enforcement officer in an active shooting situation is accurate only about 30 to 35 percent of the time,” Dobbins said.
In addition to other concerns, schools would see their insurance rates skyrocket if teachers were allowed to bring guns on campus, Dobbins said.
“There is just too much of a liability for us as a school district for teachers or custodians or principals to bring concealed weapons onto the school grounds,” Dobbins said. “I think our liability insurance will hit the ceiling.”
Greenville Schools trustee Lisa Wells, recently appointed to the board of the S.C. School Boards Association, said guns would distract teachers from their primary responsibility of leading children to safety in the event of an armed intruder.
“The focus of teachers won’t be on the children, who they need to get to safety,” Wells said. “Their focus shifts to ‘I have a weapon and I need to do something with it.’ I think it’s really problematic to believe that’s an appropriate way to protect the students in our schools.”
Laura Cutilletta, managing attorney for the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, emphasized that in general schools already are safe places.
Studies have shown that murders of children, 5-18 years old, are 50 times more likely to occur away from school than at school, Cutilletta said. One percent of homicides among school-aged children occur at school, she said.
But allowing teachers to carry guns in schools would only increase the potential for violence or accidents, Cutilletta said.
“We have seen through studies that the more guns there are in public places, the more likely there is to be injury and gun death,” Cutilletta said. “Introducing more guns into a situation is not going to make schools safer. It’s actually going to make schools more dangerous. Generally schools are safe places, so to introduce guns that could cause injury and death when a school is a safe place to begin with is going in the wrong direction.”
The best way lawmakers can improve school safety is to require parents to keep guns locked away at home, Cutilletta said.
A study of 37 school shootings in 26 states found that in two-thirds of the cases, shooters got guns from their own home or the home of a relative, Cutilletta said. The alleged Townville shooter reportedly used a gun from his home.
“That’s a lot of incidents that could have been prevented if those guns had been locked,” Cutilletta said.
Twenty-seven states have Child Access Prevention laws that require parents to lock up their guns.
“They impose criminal or civil liability if a person stores a gun in a way that could or does allow a child to gain access to a gun,” she said.
South Carolina currently does not have such a law, Cutilletta said.
Such laws are enforced most often after an incident or when police are in a home for another purpose and notice a gun that is not properly stored, Cutilletta said. But merely putting the law on the books also encourages parents to lock up their weapons, she said.
Ansel Sanders, president and CEO of the Greenville-based Public Education Partners, said that “allowing school personnel to carry guns runs the risk of creating more safety problems. The use of firearms in crisis situations requires specific and ongoing training, something school personnel do not have. Without such training, in the event of a safety crisis, armed school personnel could exacerbate the crisis instead of mitigating it.“
Grayson, the Greenville Schools trustee, said that asking teachers to carry guns, in addition to making schools less safe, would place a huge, unfair burden on educators.
“Teachers already are overworked and underpaid in South Carolina,” Grayson said. “They have enough to do and we add to their plate every year. The bottom line is that teachers are there to teach. They’re not security officers.”
State government reporter Tim Smith of The Greenville News and Kirk Brown of The Anderson Independent-Mail contributed.
