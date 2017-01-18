Victim's sister: Scenes of brother's murder on 'I, Witness' hard to watch

After 12 years, LaCresha Stanton finally got the chance to tell the story of her brother’s murder.
In 2005, Alex Davon Buckman, 17, was killed, dismembered and dumped in an Abbeville landfill. On Wednesday night, Investigation Discovery’s “I, Witness” told the story of Buckman’s death and revealed details about the crime that have never been made public.
Buckman’s killer, Karlton Kartrell Brockman, pleaded guilty to the crime so details that would’ve been discussed during a trial never came out.
Even during the TV show, “All of the details still didn’t come out,” Stanton said. “There are still some things we didn’t say because it was already a lot for people to take.”
Brockman is serving a life sentence for the murder. Louis Patterson and Ralph Flemming were convicted of being accessories to Buckman’s murder. Stanton said they were released from prison last year.
The youngest of three children, Buckman went missing in March 2005. It was seven months before his body was found. During that time, Stanton, her family and several of Buckman’s friends passed out fliers and asked acquaintances about his last known whereabouts.
Several people told Stanton about a fight her brother had witnessed during a party at Flemming's house between Flemming's brother Clifton and 19-year-old Shamon Martin. Buckman diffused the fight and went into the bathroom.
While he was in the bathroom, Buckman heard gunshots.
Martin died nearly three weeks later, and Clifton Flemming pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 30 years, according to a statement from the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office issued in 2005.
Stanton took her brother to the Spartanburg Police Department to give a statement about the shooting, but he told police he only heard gunshots and didn’t see anything. But Ralph Flemming found out about Buckman’s statement and threatened him for talking to police.
“I knew his disappearance had to do with Clif Flemming, and I knew it was connected to a party (at Flemming's house),” Stanton said during the show.
Brockman helped Stanton and her family during the search for Buckman. He helped hand out fliers and talked to people, Stanton said, before she found out he had lied about the last time he saw her brother.
But it wasn’t until Brockman was arrested for robbing a movie theater that he gave clues about Buckman’s murder. Originally, he told police he saw Ralph Flemming shoot Buckman, but an autopsy report showed that Buckman was never shot.
Buckman was stabbed multiple times while he was hanging out with Brockman.
After he killed Buckman, Brockman took him upstairs to a bathtub, doused him with bleach and vinegar and left him there for 24 hours before dismembering him.
“Trell saw a moment where he could prove his loyalty to Ralph by killing Devon and proving he wasn’t a snitch,” Stanton said during the show.
The episode was hard for Stanton to watch — especially the depiction of her brother’s murder, she said. It’s her brother’s story, but it’s also her story about him.
“I know it was tough to watch that scene of him being killed. That’s not TV. That’s real,” Stanton said. “You have to give realness of the story because it can happen to anybody. You have to be careful of those you have around you. The person who committed the murder was with me. He was putting out fliers. He was holding my nephew. He shared the most intimate moments with me and my family.”
