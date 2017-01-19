CCU police arrest man wanted in Lexington County

CCU and Conway police responded to a confirmation that a known wanted person was in the vicinity of the Coastal Club Apartments of CCU, according to a police report.
Desman Earl Chestnut was wanted in Lexington County in connection with attempted murder and fraud, and was living in the apartment complex with his girlfriend Madison Marie Loader.
At the scene, police approached Chestnut and stated that they had warrants for his arrest, according to the report. Chestnut pushed one of the officers to the ground and fled the scene.
Police searched the surrounding area as well as Chestnut’s apartment where a strong smell of marijuana was noticed. Police found $450 and about 24 grams of marijuana. Weapons were believed to be in the apartment as well, according to the report.
While police were searching for Chestnut, the Coastal Club Property Manager found footage of Loader handing a gun to two males from her apartment, in order to hide them from police, according to the report.
Loader was taken in for questioning and was arrested by Coastal Carolina police in connection with accessory after the fact to a felony.
Chestnut was found by the Horry County Bloodhound team and taken into custody. On top of the Lexington County warrants, Chestnut was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, distribution of marijuana and distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school. Chestnut will also be banned from all CCU property including the Coastal Club Apartments, according to the report. He was arrested by CCU police and remains jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
