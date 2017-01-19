FMU economics professor optimistic about Trump

The next U.S. president has some good ideas about economic growth. And he’s got some bad ones, too.
That, in a nutshell, was the view given Thursday afternoon by Dr. Ben Kyer about the pending economic policies likely to come forth from the administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump. Kyer, a Francis Marion University professor of economics, spoke at lunch to the Kiwanis Club of Florence about what the economic landscape might look like under the 45 th president.
“I’m optimistic actually,” Kyer said toward the end of his presentation. “If he gets some of the stuff he wants, I think we can go in right direction.”
Tariffs a bad idea
Kyer, an expert in macroeconomics and FMU’s area coordinator of economics program, told the Kiwianians several times that his perspective is based solely on economics and not politics. He began his presentation with a photo of Bob Dylan and told the group that if Trump has his way, the times are indeed changing. Most of the things Trump proposes are not theoretical, Kyer said, and the country has experienced similar strategies. If Trump restricts international trade with tariffs or quotas, Kyer said, that could be bad, especially in respect to China and Mexico. Ninety percent of economists with Ph.D.s agree that would reduce overall economic welfare. Limiting imports will benefit a few at the cost of many — other countries will produce cheaper goods.
“It’s a bad idea,” he said, bringing up President George W. Bush’s decision in 2002 to impose tariffs on steel imported from Japan to protect steelworker jobs in the U.S. “We saved some jobs — in economics there’s always a but; some buts are bigger than others. This is a pretty big but here.”
Saving the jobs comes at a tremendous cost, and in this case, about $750,000 for each job in the steel industry, with a ripple effect outside the steel industry. In 1981, President Ronald Reagan called it voluntary restrictions on autos imported, which ended up costing about $300,000 for each job preserved at home. Interfering with international trade is a bad idea, Kyer said, noting how the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 saw world trade drop by two-thirds from 1930 to 1933 as imports and exports plummeted. Other countries will probably retaliate, he said, if tariffs are imposed.
Trump, Kyer noted, has “flip-flopped around” the past few months regarding his stance on raising the minimum wage, and if he does, it would be a bad idea. Half of all economists with a doctoral degree favor getting rid of it entirely as it’s tied to the basic law of demand. If the government mandates higher wages, businesses will hire less labor. Businesses will also likely become less generous with benefits and make it easier to pick and choose from a larger pool of labor, he said.
Government spending, he said, or “public goods,” can be good if infrastructure is improved and also if defense spending goes up. Kyer mentioned how Adam Smith said the first duty of the sovereign (government) is to protect its citizens from invasion. National defense spending has decreased by 16 percent the last five to six years, he said, which also sends a “very dangerous message to those who don’t like us.” Smith, he noted, said the third duty of the sovereign was to provide public works and institutions, such as airports, roads and bridges. Construction jobs would obviously increase should infrastructure improvements ramp up under Trump.
The unemployment rate, Kyer thinks, is also way off. At 4.7 percent, he said it was “grossly understated,” and later said it’s closer to 9 percent if broader Department of Labor categories are included.
Infrastructure spending
Better infrastructure leads to higher rates of economic growth, which has been abysmal the last six or seven years relative to historical comparisons. Over the last 12 years, the federal government’s spending on infrastructure is down 21 percent, while at the same time the federal government has greatly expanded its redistributional function with 67 to 70 percent of all money spent on entitlements. There’s 47 million people on food stamps, Kyer noted, and those components of federal spending need to be gotten under control. It would be unwise to simply raise spending on defense and infrastructure without addressing entitlements, he said.
Jensen Seear asked about spending and whether debt reduction should come into play. Kyer said the debt should be paid down. He would like to see that each dollar spent on defense, for example, tied to a dollar saved in another area. The federal government is profligate in spending, he noted wryly, because it is spending “my money.” The national debt is now $20 trillion and the largest debt holders are China, Japan and India. Eliminating the deficit and paying down debt are easy in terms of economic policy, he said, but problems in terms of politics. He said proposals to decrease personal and corporate taxes are “great ideas in general,” which would result in more dollars being spent, more goods being bought and more people are employed.
“Winners all the way around,” he said.
Not all the new dollars floating around will be spent — some will be saved, which is also good. Decreasing corporate taxes generates jobs and helps spur internal improvements and expansions, he said, and it’s proven that when taxes go down on firms, spending goes up.
“Corporate income tax is the highest burden we know of and very inefficient,” he said, and at 35 percent is the highest in the world. Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve is “probably right,” Kyer said, as the supply of money determines the rate of inflation. The example he used was gold and silver flooding Europe in the 16 th century — as the money supply jumped up, so did spending and prices on goods.
“We know this will work,” he said.
The stock market crashing in October 1929 wasn’t the true precursor to the Great Depression, he said, but had more to do with the Federal Reserve letting the money supply drop by a third.
“Guess what? You buy less stuff, business firms produce less stuff and need fewer people to work for them,” and the unemployment rate was 24.9 percent. “It’s probably time for the Federal Reserve to cut back on the growth rate of the money supply and get it more in line with the long term rate of inflation,” Kyer said.
