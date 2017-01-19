DDSN responds to violations at Florence children's facility

Parents of children being referred to a residential treatment facility that has been slapped with 18 violations by the state's health agency will now be told of the violations before their children are placed there, the executive director of the state’s disabilities agency told The Greenville News on Thursday.
Her comments came following reports in The News that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, which licenses Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health in Florence, had cited the facility for 18 violations, including two that are considered by the agency to be among the most serious types of violations, following three unannounced visits in December and earlier this month.
Also Thursday, commissioners raised questions about why millions of dollars set aside for capital improvement projects have sat dormant for years.
The violations at Palmetto Pee Dee allege abuse, understaffing, a lack of supervision, and maintenance issues, among others. One of the visits stemmed from a Columbia mother's complaint that her autistic son had lost an excessive amount of weight and had been bitten repeatedly by other children there.
The state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs has no oversight of the facility but local disabilities boards can and have referred children there.
Deborah McPherson, a former DDSN commissioner, told the DDSN board Thursday that it should re-examine the role of service coordinators who refer children to the facility to be sure they are informing families and advocating for them when things go wrong.
"Was the mother provided information about this provider to make an informed choice before her son was placed at this facility?" she asked. "I would recommend that DDSN re-examine the role of service coordinators, as well as how information can be provided in assisting families and individuals with disabilities in making informed choices."
DDSN Director Beverley Buscemi told The News after the meeting that parents would be informed of the DHEC violations.
"Obviously we want to be sure our families are informed of any actions," she said. "DHEC has now taken action so part of our responsibility as an agency that has not oversight of this particular provider is we want to be sure we educate and inform our families so they know a provider is in good standing or questionable standing. Now that formal action has been taken, I think it's part of our role and responsibility, either in case management or as DDSN to make sure families have that information so they can make an educated choice for the best provider."
A spokeswoman for DHEC said the agency's investigation of the facility is ongoing.
The News earlier this month reported that current and former workers at the facility alleged that children at the facility have been hurt after altercations with staff, were given inadequate food and programming, and the facility often has been short-staffed.
Workers also said the aging facility has suffered a host of maintenance problems, including broken laundry equipment, malfunctioning showers and mold.
Training has been inadequate, workers have been forced to work 16-hour shifts, staph infections and scabies have been found at the facility, and children there have been subjected to verbal abuse by staff, the concerned workers told the newspaper.
On the issue of money for capital projects that has been sitting in accounts unused for years, commissioners asked for a change in the agency's money management procedure.
In one case, officials said, an $870,000 project that was begun in 1992 to build dorms for one of the agency's regional centers never resulted in any construction after officials wavered about whether to build the dorms.
Tom Waring, the agency's finance director, told commissioners that in more recent years the agency hoped to "re-scope" the project to deal with the regional center's "obsolete" electrical system.
"I'm missing something here," said DDSN Chairman Bill Danielson. "Are we re-scoping with dead people? What are we doing here for 25 years? Are we talking with SCE&G? Why don't we amend this project?"
Buscemi, who was hired long after the project was started, said the project sat "for years" while officials tried to decide whether to build, especially in light of national trends away from dorms for the disabled.
Waring said the agency is talking with the utility and is hopeful to have more information in a month or so.
He said the agency has about 50 open projects and the total amount remaining unspent is about $8 million. Some projects, he said, are ongoing, while others were constructed but still have funds left over. Still others such as the dorm project, have never been built.
Brian Gaines, director of the executive budget office in the Department of Administration, said officials have three years to get projects started in construction. After that, he said, officials are supposed to request an extension from the Joint Bond Review Committee.
Commissioner Vicki Thompson of Seneca first raised the issue last year after discovering dozens of open projects. She told the board Thursday that such projects should be closed after three years if construction is not ongoing.
"Having an open project for a long time is not what we're supposed to be doing," she said. "We need to get in compliance with the whole procurement process."
She told the board she would like to close some of the projects that have been dormant and use the money for something else, such as raises for direct-care workers.
Waring said the money is one-time money and could not be used for raises.
According to a listing of the 50 projects, 32 were approved by the DDSN commission in 2013 or earlier.
Some of the projects expended some money but contain hundreds of thousands of unspent dollars that officials have apparently earmarked for maintenance, according to the agency's documents.
"Project kept open to have funds available as needs arise," officials noted beside the $110,000 left over from a 2012 project of $240,000 for "building envelope repairs."
Beside a $248,000 project approved in 2012 for "statewide sitework lifecycle," officials noted in explaining the $100,000 balance kept on the project that, "this project has a very general scope that can be used for many areas when failure occurs. This allows the department to meet the needs as they arise."
The same wording was used for a 2011 project for renovations at the Midlands Center, a project approved for $175,000 and that still has $121,436.
"We put this money in the debt service account and then we don't spend it because we have $9 million," Thompson said. "That is ridiculous. Why are we sitting on all this money when I feel like we could be doing something with it? There's something wrong with that system. There's got to be a better way."
Commissioner Eva Ravenel of Charleston, joining the meeting by conference call told the board, "I agree, I agree, I agree."
Waring said some of the accounts are kept open to cope with emergencies, such as when air conditioning systems fail.
But Thompson said the agency spends only about $1.5 million annually out of that account. According to the agency's documents, about $7.2 million remains unspent of the $9.8 million approved for the projects.
"We're out of balance," she said. "I understand emergencies, but historically we haven't needed $9 million a year."
Waring said there is some backlog due to a lawsuit that suspended projects for more than a year.
"We're trying to catch up," he said. "It's a major task. We know that we have some needs out there and we're trying to get there."
Danielson questioned Waring on two projects, including a 2013 project to build some dorms that still had $24,000 and was open.
"The reason we're keeping that open is from time to time kitchen cabinets, appliances on that campus degrade so we have the money to move right in," Waring said.
Danielson asked that the projects be reclassified to remove balances.
"What happens down the road is not part of the original project," he said. "That's a maintenance thing."
Danielson said he developed real estate and built 100,000 square foot buildings in nine months.
"It's frustrating to me," he said. "I know these projects are finished. So let's move the money somewhere to reflect that's what we got."
DDSN is asking lawmakers to approve $33 million more for its budget that begins in July, including about $10 million to increase pay for direct-care workers. The governor in her executive budget asked lawmakers for a total of $3.2 million more.
"We need to figure out how to do better than that," Danielson said of the Haley's total.
