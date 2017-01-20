Former SC resident and Marines & Mickey founder accused of sexually assaulting woman

A former Anderson resident who founded the Marines & Mickey charity that is under federal investigation was charged in Florida this week with burglary, sexual assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
John Shannon Simpson, 40, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his former girlfriend's home near Fort Myers, Florida. He is being held at a Lee County jail. Simpson's bail has been set at $155,000.
According to a Lee County Sheriff's Office report, Simpson's former girlfriend sought a restraining order against him on Jan. 5 that was denied due to a lack of information. She returned to court Tuesday morning in another attempt to get a restraining order.
The woman told investigators that Simpson showed up at her home after she returned from court Tuesday, according to the report.
"Simpson stated something to the effect of 'I know you have a new boyfriend, don't get an innocent man killed,' " the report states.
Simpson carried the woman upstairs, undressed her and forced her to take a shower while he watched, the report states. He then performed oral sex on her, according to the report.
A sheriff's deputy arrived at the woman's home a short time later, the report states.
The woman told investigators that Simpson had previously broke into their old business and stole items before leaving for South Carolina where his family lived, according to the report. She also said that Simpson continuously sends her text messages, "some of which are sexually explicit photographs."
Simpson's statement to investigators was redacted from the report.
The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service are conducting a joint investigation of Marines & Mickey, a NCIS spokesman said last month. Investigators are looking into the financial practices of the charity, which Simpson founded a year after moving from Anderson to Florida in 2013.
Simpson told the Independent Mail earlier this month that he has provided investigators with 613 documents showing that Marines & Mickey paid for 41 Marines and their families to visit Disney theme parks and also sent 313 relatives of Marines to boot camp graduations.
"We did nothing wrong," he wrote in an email.
Simpson has been under scrutiny since the Lance Corporal Skip Wells Foundation severed its ties with Marines & Mickey last March. Wells, a 21-year-old Marine, was one of the five serviceman fatally shot in July 2015 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, by Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez in what the FBI called a crime "motivated by foreign terrorist organization propaganda."
Simpson misrepresented his military background when he approached Cathy Wells at a memorial service for her son, according to Jason Weeks. Weeks is a former Marine who joined Cathy Wells in creating the nonprofit named after her son.
Simpson, who grew up in Belton, has claimed that he served in a Marines reconnaissance battalion and as a Parris Island drill instructor.
According to a Marines Manpower & Reserves Affairs spokeswoman, Simpson enlisted in the Marines in 1994. The spokeswoman said Simpson served as a finance technician before he was demoted to the rank of private and involuntarily discharged after a special court martial in August 1997.
The court martial came two months after Simpson was arrested in Oconee County while absent without leave. He received a one-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to unlawfully carrying a handgun.
Simpson ran a burglar alarm business in Anderson after leaving the Marines. Numerous customers complained about the business and state officials suspended its license in 2012.
A judge approved the divorce of John and Tonya Simpson in October 2016, according to court records from Lee County, Florida.
Simpson said earlier this month that the federal investigation of Marines & Mickey "is being pushed by a jealous foundation" that didn't "do anything for Marines."
"Everyone likes throwing those rocks inside their glass houses," he said. "What do those idiots think will happen to me? I've never had any felonies and never will."
