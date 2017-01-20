Eight buses to ferry Greenville locals to Washington Women's March

Eight chartered buses are headed from Greenville to Washington, D.C., Friday to take hundreds of residents to participate in the Women’s March on Washington, an event that’s billed itself not as anti-Donald Trump but as a show of solidarity for many Americans disappointed and concerned about the rights of minority groups and women following the election of the billionaire businessman.
Organizers expect to see about 3,500 South Carolinians take part in the march in Washington on Saturday. All told, 22 chartered buses from across the state will make their way to the nation's capitol on Friday.
The eight buses from Greenville are the most from any South Carolina city, said Hayne Beattie-Gray, a Greenville native who calls Charleston home and is the state organizer for the women’s march.
Overall, upwards of 200,000 people from across the country plan to march on Washington, with close to 1.5 million more rallying in locations across the country, including a rally at Falls Park in Greenville and one in Clemson.
Trump’s election has reinvigorated a base of Democrats who had become complacent after eight years of President Barack Obama and the expectation that Hillary Clinton would win the election, Beattie-Gray said.
Especially in Greenville, the reaction has been sizeable, she said.
Upstate couple excited to witness Donald Trump inauguration
Ann Thompson, 63, of Greenville, said she was miserable for a week after Trump was elected, but the more she heard and read about the planned march, the more excited she got.
Thompson said she’s fearful of the future. She lived through many of the civil rights protests and desegregation in Greenville and she’s concerned that the charged campaign rhetoric will manifest itself in policies that could erode civil rights and women’s rights gains.
“We’ve got 200,000 women showing up from everywhere, and we’re all holding hands and saying ‘we object,’” Thompson said.
Thompson said she’s not marching for herself. She’s been though these battles before. She said she’s marching for her children and grandchildren, who she doesn’t want to see having to fight civil rights battles of their own.
Trump’s election has awakened Democratic youth in Greenville who quickly became aware that rights their parents and grandparents had fought for could be in jeopardy, said Jalen Elrod, president of the Greenville Young Democrats.
A group that was nearly non-existent prior to the election now stands 100-youths strong, Elrod said. Many of them will join the march on Washington, he said.
“I saw so many people who felt cynical, so many people who felt disenfranchised by the election of Donald Trump and what that would mean for women’s rights, what that would mean for religious freedom, what it would mean for civil rights….We recognize that we’ve got to stand in solidarity with one another.”
Elrod views Trump’s election as a threat to civil rights and women’s rights gains unlike any over the past 50 years.
“I’m going personally because I find Donald Trump’s comments about women, about Muslims, about Mexican-Americans – indeed, about so many people who he chooses to bully – to be absolutely repugnant,” Elrod said. “I don’t think I can sit idly by as an American and as the president of a young Democrats chapter and just wallow in my apartment while there are others marching.”
Nikki Day of Greenville is what some might call a veteran protester. She’s marched in Washington twice already – for gun control and to end the Iraq war – and said this time, she’s marching for women’s equality, especially in favor of Planned Parenthood.
“I would love it if Trump would be aware that women are real people and have real needs and that he’s not the boss of me, as the six-year-olds say,” she said.
The rally isn’t a protest and it isn’t anti-Trump, said Kate Franch, Greenville Democratic Party chairwoman.
“It’s really about taking a stand and having a presence in Washington over this weekend,” Franch said.
Franch called Trump’s election and the response to it a galvanizing moment, one that she hopes will manifest in more political interest in Greenville.
“I think it’s awakened a lot of people, especially those of us who’ve been doing this for a while,” she said.
