Reluctant witness ordered to give testimony in Hipps wrongful death suit

A 73-year-old man who told investigators he witnessed actions that may have led to the death in September 2014 of Clemson sophmore Tucker Hipps has been told he must appear to give testimony under oath.
Edwin V. Griffin had been subpoenaed to appear at a Jan. 19 hearing in the wrongful death case Hipps’ parents brought against Clemson University, the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and several individuals.
According to WYFF TV, Griffin was a no show, which prompted Pickens County common pleas Judge Robin B. Stillwell to issue an order compelling him to appear for a deposition within 20 days or face arrest.
The 19-year-old Hipps was on an early morning run with Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers and pledges early Sept. 22, 2014. After a friend reported him missing, a his body was found in Lake Hartwell. A coroner’s report found that Hipps died of a head injury consistent with falling more than 20 feet from a bridge onto rocks at the edge of the lake.
Nearly a year after the death, Edwin Griffin came forward to tell investigators that he saw Hipps talking with three others who forced him up onto the narrow rail to walk along the S.C. 93 bridge.
The defense in the wrongful death suit has been trying to get Griffin to testify under oath since last year but he has failed to show up at several court hearings, citing medical reasons.
His testimony was been called into question.
“The sheriff’s department thoroughly investigated and interviewed the alleged witness. There will be no criminal charges resulting from this witness’ statements,” then-Oconee County Solicitor Chrissy Adams told CNN.
