Merger marks new venture for children’s museum in Myrtle Beach

1:38 A'ja Wilson returns for the Gamecocks Pause

5:33 Frank Martin talks big week ahead

5:17 Front row seat to inaugural history

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

1:25 Frank Martin hears you, Gamecock Nation

1:36 "He's in a world more beautiful than I can even imagine." Church remembers Brett Williams

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:16 Columbia police chief discusses new Bluff Road annex