Wrecks on SC roads kill 5 during weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were five road deaths reported during over the weekend.
Officials said four of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads, one happened on a county road.
In one of the deaths, officials said a seat belt was not used. Two people killed were wearing seat belts. One person killed was a pedestrian, and another was a bicyclist.
As of Monday, 41 people have died on state highways, compared to 50 highway deaths during the same time period in 2016. Of the 34 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2017, 13 were not wearing seat belts.
When it comes to pedestrians, four have been killed compared to six during the same time period in 2016. Two motorcyclists have died compared to seven this time in 2016. One bicyclists have died in 2016 compared to three this time last year.
