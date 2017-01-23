South Carolina

Longtime Midlands newspaper photographer dies

Keith Gedamke, longtime award-winning photographer of The Sumter Item, died Saturday afternoon after a battle with lung cancer.

Family and close friends were present when he died at Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital.

Hubert Osteen, editor-in-chief of The Sumter Item, in making the announcement, said of Gedamke: "The Item family is deeply saddened by the death of Keith. He had many friends in the Sumter community who knew him and admired his work. Not only was he a superb photojournalist but an even better person."

More information will be forthcoming when available.

