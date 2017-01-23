Longtime Midlands newspaper photographer dies

Keith Gedamke, longtime award-winning photographer of The Sumter Item, died Saturday afternoon after a battle with lung cancer.
Family and close friends were present when he died at Palmetto Health Tuomey Hospital.
IN the quirky world of journalism, few are quirkier than a small paper photographer. Keith Gedamke was beyond helpful too.— Jeffrey Collins (@JSCollinsAP) January 23, 2017
Hubert Osteen, editor-in-chief of The Sumter Item, in making the announcement, said of Gedamke: "The Item family is deeply saddened by the death of Keith. He had many friends in the Sumter community who knew him and admired his work. Not only was he a superb photojournalist but an even better person."
More information will be forthcoming when available.
So sorry to hear that Sumter Item photographer Keith Gedamke passed away Saturday. pic.twitter.com/nXf6CrhW73— Bart Boatwright (@bartboat) January 23, 2017
Have nothing but love and respect for @theitem and Keith Gedamkehttps://t.co/Mc4WRtfUxm— Michael Christopher (@IJMCHRISTOPHER) January 23, 2017
