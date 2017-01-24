First details of receivership released in Kohlhepp case

Accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp agreed, at a January hearing, to a receivership that would take possession of his property as the criminal case unfolds, and attorneys released draft language of that agreement Tuesday.
A judge has not signed the order, but could sign it this week, said John Boyanoski, a spokesman for attorneys for Kala Brown, one of Kohlhepp's alleged victims.
Kohlhepp is charged with seven counts of murder for deaths including that of Brown's boyfriend, Charlie Carver. Brown was found alive and chained up on Nov. 3, 2016, on Kohlhepp's property near Woodruff. Kohlhepp also is accused of killing Spartanburg residents Johnny and Meagan Coxie — who, like Brown, were reportedly hired to work for Kohlhepp — as well as four people at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee in 2003: Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert.
Kohlhepp has over time bought hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property, including the 95-acre property where Brown was discovered and a home in Moore, and he was allowed to transfer money to someone in an effort to get his cooperation in the case. He also operated a real estate firm.
The order asks that all of Kohlhepp's assets be maintained by the receiver, Greenville attorney Reid Sherard of Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough.
Sherard would be able to hire professionals to manage or sell Kohlhepp's assets with the permission of the court.
Kohlhepp signed the receiver agreement, acknowledging that he waived his right to an attorney to handle the appointment of the receiver but retaining his right to an attorney for all other matters related to the case.
