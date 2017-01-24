Woodruff artist awarded Order of the Palmetto

For Robert Wilson of Woodruff, painting is more than just a hobby — it's his life's passion.
Wilson's long career as an artist will be recognized by the state today when he receives the Order of the Palmetto during a ceremony in Columbia.
An Ohio native, Wilson, 95, has lived in Woodruff since 1963. He continues to work out of his home studio, creating paintings for the public.
"I just paint because that is what I do," Wilson said. "I had a backyard studio until a tree came down and destroyed it. I work in my house, where I started 50 years ago."
Wilson said he's been inspired by other artists throughout his career, including Norman Rockwell, Salvador Dali and Ben Stahl. The first series of paintings he completed, depicting the life of Christ, were unveiled at the Prayer Breakfast by President Jimmy Carter in 1978. The paintings are now on display at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Many of Wilson's paintings depict battle scenes and figures from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, both world wars, Desert Storm and the war in Iraq. Two of his paintings, "Battle of Kings Mountain" and "Battle of Cowpens," hang on permanent display in the Statehouse in Columbia.
Toni and Jeff Hesla of Spartanburg have followed his career for decades. They will travel with Wilson to Columbia to watch as he receives the state's highest civilian honor.
"It means a lot to go with him because he is someone who is so unique," Toni Hesla said. "He taught himself and is so immersed in history."
Toni Hesla first met Wilson in 1977 and later decided to represent him. She's currently working on building a registry of his paintings.
Wilson's latest work is of his late wife, Marjorie, and himself when he was in the U.S. Air Force. Wilson is a retired pilot who served in World War II and the Korean War. After his military service, Wilson began a new career as a commercial artist for Cryovac in Duncan. He retired in the mid-1960s and pursued painting full time.
According to Jeff Hesla, Wilson has painted more than 500 paintings during his career.
"I have learned a lot cataloging his paintings," Jeff Hesla said. "I have been inspired to understand history that he has captured."
Wilson's paintings are on display at Kings Mountain Military Park, Converse College, Berkeley Museum in Moncks Corner, Ninety Six National Historic Site, the State Museum in Columbia and the U.S. Congressional Building.
Wilson said Tuesday he was excited to be receiving the Order of the Palmetto.
"I think it's a pretty good honor to be decorated by one of the greatest states," Wilson said.
Comments