January 25, 2017 8:36 PM

Want to smoke? Might want to remove that marijuana decal first

It appears one 19-year-old Bluffton man wore his support for marijuana on his car, not his sleeve.

Unfortunately for him, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy took note.

The deputy reported he pulled over the blue Toyota Yaris at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday on Okatie Highway near Okatie Center Boulevard after he saw an out-of-order license plate light on the vehicle.

Inside were two young men and what the deputy described as a “fog” filling the passenger compartment. On the dashboard was a marijuana leaf decal.

The men told the officer the fog was “vape” and displayed a vaporizer pen, but the deputy said he smelled marijuana.

After telling the man he would search the vehicle, the police report indicates the driver handed over four grams of what appeared to be marijuana.

The driver was charged with simple possession of marijuana and, according to the report, admitted to the deputy he had just bought the drug.

