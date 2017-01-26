Teen charged in 2 York Co. DUI deaths used pot, went to concert on bond, attorney says

A teen waiting for trial on charges of felony DUI resulting in the death of two others in York County last year had his bond revoked Wednesday after allegedly using and buying drugs and attending a concert out of state.
Rhett Boheler, 18, is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana in February 2016 in western York County, when his vehicle crashed, court records show.
Two others died in the crash and a third was injured.
Boheler was released on bond later in 2016. But prosecutors argued in a hearing Wednesday, using text messages and other social media evidence, that Boheler both used and bought marijuana while on bond.
Prosecutor Willy Thomson said in court that Boheler also attended a concert in North Carolina, violating his bond.
In a previous bond hearing, prosecutors introduced a Snapchat video that showed Boheler smoking marijuana before the fatal crash.
Boheler, who also was injured, faces two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI resulting in serious injury. He was jailed without bond after the hearing. No trial date has yet been set.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
