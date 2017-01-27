Troopers sued after collision at intersection killed SUV passenger

The mother of Taylor Miller, the 22-year-old who was in an SUV that crossed the path of two state troopers in pursuit of a fleeing vehicle in December 2014, has filed a wrongful death suit against the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, according to court records.
Trooper J.D. Bedard was pursuing a different vehicle when his patrol car ran a red light and collided with a Nissan Xterra in the intersection of State 291 and Rutherford Road.
Miller, a passenger in the SUV who worked at Texas Roadhouse in Taylors, died of his injuries. The driver of the SUV was charged with driving under the influence and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, according to warrants.
The lawsuit, filed last month at the Greenville County Courthouse, claims that troopers initiated a high speed chase without appropriate justification and failed to terminate the pursuit "when it became apparent that the pursuit created an unreasonable risk of danger to the public."
Charles Turner Jr., attorney for the Highway Patrol, denied those allegations Wednesday.
In his response, Turner said troopers aren't liable for what happened because of the intervening negligent acts of a third party, which "acted as a direct and proximate cause of the collision."
Turner said Miller knew or should have known it was dangerous to ride in a vehicle driven by an "impaired driver who failed to yield to the right of way of law enforcement officers with their lights and sirens" on.
"By engaging in this conduct, he assumed the risk of being involved in the accident in the fashion in which he was," Turner said in his response.
A Highway Patrol spokesman has said the chase began when a sedan sped through a safety checkpoint on State 124 near Woodside Avenue shortly before midnight Christmas night.
The pursuit subsequently went several miles through Greenville's Westside and Sans Souci communities and at one point reached speeds of 90 mph. .
An investigation later determined that Bedard followed all policies and procedures, slowing when he was near oncoming traffic,
The physical and scientific evidence in the reconstruction report established Bedard was operating his patrol car "with due regard for the safety of others," 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins has said.
Bedard was traveling about 51 mph and slowing when he entered the intersection, Wilkins said. When he collided with the SUV, the trooper was traveling between 42 and 50 mph, the solicitor said.
