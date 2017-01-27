Troopers sued after collision at intersection killed SUV passenger

0:13 Man who says he was wrongly convicted in 1973 Chester murder addresses parole board Pause

0:45 Beaufort woman finds grenade in her backyard

0:51 When the beach looks like a jellyfish graveyard

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

0:54 What's funnier than a circus clown? A circus clown on ice.

0:47 Freddy on Steakburgers at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

1:40 A look at Will Muschamp's South Carolina home

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough