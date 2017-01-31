Wofford College President Samhat urges end to travel ban

Wofford College President Nayef Samhat issued a statement Monday regarding President Trump’s executive orders on extreme vetting and restricting international travel:
"Wofford College stands in solidarity with other colleges and universities across the country that are supporting the Association of American Universities request that 'the administration’s new order barring the entry or return of individuals from certain countries … end as quickly as possible.' We urge the United States to 'welcome the most talented individuals from all countries to study, teach, and carry out research and scholarship' at our colleges and universities.
"Wofford College’s mission is to provide a superior liberal arts education that prepares students for extraordinary and positive contributions to society. The focus of Wofford's mission is upon fostering commitment to excellence in character, performance, leadership, service to others and lifelong learning. The participation and influence of students, faculty, staff and alumni who have come to our campus from around the globe is integral to our success in providing this breadth and depth of learning. While national security concerns and the strength of our country’s visa system remain important topics of discussion and debate, this executive order is in direct conflict with the values we hold dear at Wofford College.
"Let me also assure you that Wofford College cannot and will not share confidential student, faculty or staff information with law enforcement agencies without a subpoena.
"As a community, we deeply regret the toll that this executive order is having, especially on those directly impacted and those with family and friends in affected countries. The Office of International Programs, the counselors in the Wellness Center and the Rev. Ron Robinson all are available for counseling and support. The Office of International Programs is closely monitoring the situation, and I encourage anyone considering international travel under the current ban to consult with that office.
"Since it was founded in 1854, Wofford College has shared good times and challenging times with the surrounding city, state and nation. We do so again now as we voice our welcome to citizens of the world — the artists, scientists, scholars, engineers, teachers, thinkers and doers from every background and nationality."
Comments