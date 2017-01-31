BMW gives $300K to Cherokee County schools' STEM program

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1 Pause

0:13 Man who says he was wrongly convicted in 1973 Chester murder addresses parole board

1:41 South Carolina's Dawn Staley on final call, refs vs. Tennessee

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

0:59 Muslim citizens greatful for support at Columbia protest

1:07 Three of Mayor Steve Benjamin's 2017 focus points in 60 seconds

2:41 Jordan Rhodes talks USC commitment

0:18 Scene of fire that killed one in Hollywood-Rose Hill Sunday

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport