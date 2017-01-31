BMW gives $300K to Cherokee County schools' STEM program

Cherokee County school officials hope a significant gift from BMW Manufacturing Co. will help train students for the workforce of tomorrow.
BMW donated $300,000 to the Cherokee County School District to fund Project Lead the Way programs at four district middle schools. Project Lead the Way is a nonprofit organization that provides science, engineering, technology and math education to students in schools nationwide.
The program was already available in middle schools across Spartanburg and Greenville counties. It's expected to begin at Gaffney, Blacksburg, Ewing and Granard middle schools this fall.
"One of the reasons BMW considered its first U.S. plant in the state of South Carolina was because of superb technical colleges and a steadily growing, well-educated workforce," said Johannes Trauth, vice president of human resources. "The industry's workforce must be ready to meet future technological challenges. These young people are our future engineers, designers and inventors."
Statewide, BMW joined Boeing as corporate partners helping fund Project Lead the Way in schools.
University of South Carolina College of Engineering and Mathematics staff will provide training for Cherokee County teachers working to implement the STEM curriculum in classrooms.
"Project Lead the Way really provides a transformative learning experience," Superintendent Quincie Moore said.
Rex Bolinger, senior vice president and chief partnerships officer for Project Lead the Way, said other major companies in South Carolina should follow the lead of BMW and Boeing to invest in the future workforce.
Companies using advanced technology have a lot to gain from a well-educated, well-trained workforce, he said.
Sky Foster, communications manager with BMW Manufacturing, said the company wanted to reach beyond established partnerships with state colleges and universities.
"BMW has a strong presence in four-year colleges and universities. We have a strong presence in the two-year technical colleges. Our next step was to find ways to engage students at the middle schools levels," she said. "This is the place where students begin to develop a passion for determining career aspirations."
The donation was made after researching the impact BMW could have on Cherokee County education, given how many employees make the drive from the county each day, Foster said.
Moore said the county's current Project Lead the Way program will move from Gaffney High School to the Cherokee County Career and Technology Center when it opens next year on the county's Spartanburg Community College campus. That way, Gaffney and Blacksburg high school students will be able to get involved.
"They (BMW) could've picked anybody, but they picked us," she said. "For me, the new Career and Technology Center is a game-changer for economic development. This type of curriculum combined with that is going to provide the kind of workforce the community needs to sustain that economic development."
Comments