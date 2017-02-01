Upstate restaurant owners apologize for ‘Minorities need not apply’ sign

A sign has stirred up controversy at an Upstate restaurant, but the owners are apologizing for what they say was a simple misunderstanding.
WYFF reported a “help wanted” sign at Kenny’s Home Cooking in Spartanburg included the phrase “Minorities need not apply.”
Photos of the sign have circulated on social media, which eventually got the attention of the owners.
One of the owners, Sook “Sue” Shin, told WYFF she is Japanese and English is not her first language. She told the TV station her husband, who is Korean, purchased the sign on eBay.
Employee Melonie Henderson told WYFF the owners thought “minorities” meant “minors.” Henderson said the restaurant has several minorities on its staff and “we don’t discriminate against nobody.”
She also mentioned the sign had affected business, but a new sign has been posted that says:
“Dear customers,
I am the owner Sue. I am really sorry for the sign that was posted earlier. I didn’t know what it meant. After I knew, I took it off immediately. English is not my first language, and I never thought about it. Again, I sincerely apologize for everything.”
Comments