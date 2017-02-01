Upstate restaurant owners apologize for ‘Minorities need not apply’ sign

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer Pause

1:44 Zay Brown signs with South Carolina

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

1:10 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC on signing day

2:41 Jordan Rhodes talks USC commitment

2:06 OrTre Smith talks USC arrival

0:59 Muslim citizens greatful for support at Columbia protest

1:41 South Carolina's Dawn Staley on final call, refs vs. Tennessee

0:18 Scene of fire that killed one in Hollywood-Rose Hill Sunday