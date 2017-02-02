‘Everybody send nudes of people.’ Sexting ring broken up at Socastee High School

A 15-year-old boy was issued a juvenile summons in connection with sending obscene material when students at Socastee High School said someone sent nude photos to them in a group text message, according to an Horry County police report.
A school resource officer was approached by several students stating they had received nude photos in a group text chat, police said.
The students said they were receiving the messages from an unknown person who sent a text message in a group chat titled “everybody send nudes,” according to the police report.
Authorities said the amount of people involved in the original group conversation increased tremendously as several people began inviting others to the group.
After speaking with the students and viewing the text messages and pictures, the officer and school administration contacted a 15-year-old boy who police said admitted to sending photos of seven different females, the report states.
Police said they determined four of the females lived out of state, while three were residents of Horry County.
The 15-year-old was issued a summons and released to a parent.
