Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread recalled

0:37 SLED Investigates the scene of a fire on Santee Ave. in MLK Park Pause

0:55 Gamecocks expect Jamyest Williams to contribute at several positions

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

2:41 Jordan Rhodes signs with the Gamecocks

1:16 Will Muschamp 2017 signing class breakdown

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

1:37 Cromer's P-nuts has a big announcement regarding its Columbia location

2:49 Dabo Swinney: The team is Clemson's best recruiter

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport