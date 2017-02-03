5th great white shark reeled in off Hilton Head this season ... and caught on video

1:37 Cromer's P-nuts has a big announcement regarding its Columbia location Pause

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

1:24 Get a look at these adoptable dogs from PETSinc.

5:24 Gamecocks wrap win at Kentucky

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

0:37 SLED Investigates the scene of a fire on Santee Ave. in MLK Park

1:50 How Cromer's P-nuts became "worst in town"

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy