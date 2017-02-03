Kala Brown TV interview concerns some victims' families

Some families of Todd Kohlhepp’s alleged victims are worried a survivor’s upcoming TV interview may hurt the case against the accused serial killer.
Kala Brown, who was found chained up inside a shipping container in Woodruff, will give her first nationally televised interview on the Dr. Phil show, to be broadcast over two days, Feb. 13 and 14.
She will discuss in “intense details” her two months in captivity on Kohlhepp’s 96-acre rural property, according to People Magazine.
Besides facing kidnapping charges in Brown's case, Kohlhepp has also been charged in the 2003 Superbike Motorsports slayings of Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy and Chris Sherbert; and the deaths of Charlie David Carver and Spartanburg couple Johnny and Meagan Coxie, whose bodies all were found on the Woodruff property.
Some family members of the the slaying victims said they have concerns about Brown's interview and have asked the Dr. Phil show not to air it.
Chuck Carver, Charlie Carver’s father; Tom Lucas, Brian Lucas' father; and Melissa Ponder, the widow of Scott Ponder, said Brown has not spoken to them since her recovery.
They said they are uncertain whether her interview will reveal details that could harm the prosecution's case.
“Everybody has the right to do what what they want to do, when they want to do it. But there’s a lot at stake here,” Tom Lucas said. “I don’t know what she’s going to do or say. I pray to God nothing is jeopardized.”
Chuck Carver said it’s difficult to know details of the case will likely be shared across the country before the families hear them.
“The world is going to know everything before we do. She knows the details that none of us know. That’s the hard part. That’s the thing, we don’t know what she’s saying,” Carver said. “We haven’t been given a lot of details about anything anyway. It’s one of those things where (Dr. Phil) can give her the help she needs because of his resources. That’s great, but it’s not a win for us.”
Charlie Carver and Brown had been dating for about three months, Chuck Carver said. He said he's only met Brown once before.
“Everybody’s waiting to see what happens,” Chuck Carver said. “I’ll end up DVR-ing it and will have to watch it several times to grasp the whole thing. It’s still hard to believe.”
Melissa Ponder said she supports Brown in her recovery, but is worried about what she might reveal in the interview. Ponder was interviewed by several news outlets, including People Magazine, after Kohlhepp was charged in the Superbike case, but she said the circumstances are different.
“There are too many things she knows that the rest of us don’t,” she said of Brown. “Interviewing her and me are two totally different things. I don’t know anything. She does.”
Ponder said she’s hoping that the interview doesn’t damage the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s case against Kohlhepp.
“(Brown) is relentless and strong and I’m grateful that she’s alive … but I just don’t feel now is the appropriate time to talk about it when so much is on the line,” she said.
Representatives for the Dr. Phil show did not respond to a request for comment.
Comments