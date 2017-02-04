12-year-old Ridgeland child shoots 11-year-old brother in the face

An 11-year-old Ridgeland boy is recovering at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga. after his older brother reportedly shot him in the face.
According to the Jasper Sun Times, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the 100 block of Wise Street shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said the boys were playing with their mother’s .9 mm gun as she made breakfast.
The injuries do not appear to be life threatening, Maphrus said.
