Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeks justice for woman killed on Shipyard Plantation in 1975

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in a cold case from 1975.
On Feb. 4, 1975, Dorothy Kay Olbert, 50, was reported missing by her husband around midnight after she failed to return to their Hilton Head Island home from a church meeting. At approximately 12:45 a.m. the following day, she was discovered dead lying outside her vehicle near the back gate of Shipyard Plantation. A forensic autopsy revealed she died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.
Numerous interviews were conducted, as well as forensic examination of evidence collected at the scene, but no suspects have been identified.
A reward of up to $2500 is offered for information leading to an arrest in any Beaufort County cold case.
If you have any information regarding this unsolved cold case, contact Captain Bob Bromage at (843) 255- 3402, (843) 816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers.
Comments