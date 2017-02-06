Wrecks on SC roads kill 6 during weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were six road deaths reported during Super Bowl weekend.
Officials said all of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads.
In two of the deaths, officials said a seat belt was not used. Three people killed were wearing seat belts. Seat belt use was unknown for one person who died.
As of Monday, 81 people have died on state highways, compared to 85 highway deaths during the same time period in 2016. Of the 67 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2017, 27 were not wearing seat belts.
When it comes to pedestrians, eight have been killed compared to 13 during the same time period in 2016. Three motorcyclists have died compared to 10 this time in 2016. Two bicyclists have died in 2016 compared to four this time last year.
Comments