Man arrested after loaded gun found in carry-on bag at Myrtle Beach airport

A 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with carrying a weapon in a restricted place after a gun was discovered in a carry-on bag by Myrtle Beach International Airport security Monday, authorities said.
Horry County police were called around 7:30 a.m. Monday by the airport communications center about a loaded firearm discovered in a Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoint, according to a police report.
Arriving officers said they saw a firearm on the TSA x-ray screen, and police took possession of it, the report states. Police said the firearm’s owner was taken to the airport police office.
A firearm was discovered in the man’s carry-on bag, according to the report. Officers said there were no rounds in the gun’s chamber, but seven rounds were found in the gun’s magazine.
Daniel J. Clarence of Columbus, Indiana is charged with weapons/ carry in restricted places, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records, which show he was released Monday on $5,000 bond.
