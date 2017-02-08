School resource officer accused of having sexual relationship with student

A school resource officer at Wilson High School and Florence County deputy was arrested Wednesday morning following an investigation into alleged "inappropriate behavior with a high school student."
Jamil K. Hall, 39, was charged with sexual battery with a student and misconduct in office as a result of an investigation from the Florence County Sheriff's Office that began Tuesday.
Hall was placed on administrative leave without pay when allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student came to light, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The misconduct was alleged to have occurred on school grounds.
“Florence School District One’s top priority is the safety of its students. Any immediate threat of harm to students who are on our campuses is taken seriously and acted upon swiftly and with due diligence," said Florence School District One Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges in a release issued Wednesday afternoon.
Following the investigation, Hall's employment as a Florence County deputy was terminated.
"Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard," Sheriff Kenney Boone said. "We cannot tolerate the misuse of our office and will prosecute violators to the fullest extent of the law."
"We concur with Sheriff Boone who has stated that law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard, and we are reassured by the fact that the threat of harm has been removed from the school campus,” Bridges said.
Hall posted bond in the amount of $5,000 and was released from the Florence County Detention Center less than two hours after his arrest.
Under state law, sexual battery with a student is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Misconduct in office is a common law misdemeanor.
