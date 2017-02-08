South Carolina

February 8, 2017 9:07 PM

Fight breaks out among inmates at Turbeville state prison

Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC

- A fight broke out involving more than two dozen inmates at a state prison on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials at the S.C. Department of Corrections said Wednesday that the fight happened around 4:30 p.m. The incident was contained to one wing of a dorm at Turbeville Correctional Institution in Clarendon County, said Sommer Sharpe, spokeswoman for the corrections department.

Though the inmates stopped fighting after a while, correctional officers did not enter the dorm until it could be secured safely, which is standard protocol.

The dorm was secured around 8:30 p.m., after a team entered the dorm. There was not a threat to public safety, Sharpe said. No corrections staffers have been reported as injured.

Turbeville Correctional is a medium-security facility that primarily houses adult inmates who were convicted under the youthful offender act.

