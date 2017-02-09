Police say SC man tried to take photos up girl’s skirt

1:01 SC's first gay legislator focused on the issues, not sexuality Pause

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:19 Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island

0:59 Tombstone set up for former major leaguer gunned down in Lancaster

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant

2:34 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

32:52 Senator Scott Speaks on Rule 19, Race, and Senator Sessions

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:01 Sindarius Thornwell South Carolina's leader