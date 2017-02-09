Girlfriend with pitchfork rescues SC man from attack over crack debt

A St. Helena man who said he was attacked by a man he owes “$40 for crack” was rescued Wednesday afternoon by his pitchfork-carrying girlfriend, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man told responding deputies that the man he was indebted to hit him and pushed him into a fence, according to the report. When the victim’s girlfriend heard the commotion, she rushed to his aid with a pitchfork. The attacker backed off and left the victim’s Fripp Point Road home.
When deputies arrived, the victim had some cuts on his hands, according to the report. Deputies couldn’t interview the alleged assailant because the victim had only a possible address and knew him only by his first name.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
