Was it a threat or had the threat ended? ‘Stand your ground’ trial resumes Friday

0:47 USC students protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban Pause

2:34 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

1:05 Sneak peek at Columbiana's Dave and Buster's

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant

1:08 Changes at NewSpring Church

1:57 Former asylum's Babcock Building waiting to be renovated

1:43 Donald Trump's greatest hits along South Carolina campaign trail

1:21 'Cookies and Concerns' brings a taste of the Women's March on Washington to Beaufort

2:25 Where are we now with women's issues in SC