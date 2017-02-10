SC man asks for 116 sick and abused dogs back; judge said no way

A Chester dog breeder who received probation last month for animal cruelty after 116 Dobermans were seized last year cannot get his dogs back, a judge ruled Thursday.
Jordan Johnson, 48, was convicted of 15 counts of animal abuse after 30 dogs were found dead and dozens of others had medical problems including cancer, lesions and mange. But Johnson still wanted to get back the 101 other dogs that were adopted out by foster owners around the country.
Candice Lively, 6th Circuit deputy solicitor, balked at Johnson getting the dogs back and fought the claim in court.
The people who adopted the dogs converged on Chester last month to ask Judge Casey Manning not to let Johnson get the dogs back. Judge Manning ruled Thursday the dogs had been living in their own urine and feces, andJohnson did not have the ability to take care of the dogs.
Prosecutors presented “clear and convincing evidence” the property and care of the dogs were “inadequate and unsuitable” at the time they were seized. Manning wrote Johnson was “not fit to adequately care for 116 dogs without the dogs succumbing to degrees of physical and medical neglect.”
Johnson’s lawyer, 6th Circuit Deputy Public Defender William Frick, declined comment Thursday. It is unclear if Johnson will appeal.
