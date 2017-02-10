SC man asks for 116 sick and abused dogs back; judge said no way

2:52 Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015 Pause

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

1:26 School choice options and obstacles

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

0:47 USC students protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban

0:59 Tombstone set up for former major leaguer gunned down in Lancaster

1:00 Soldier surprises wife her during basketball game at Limestone College

1:41 Gamecocks' greatest fans: Bill Golding