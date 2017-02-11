They went to watch a fight in Fort Mill and ended up fighting each other

Police say two Tega Cay teens who went separately to watch two other people fight at what used to be Knights Stadium ended up brawling themselves.
That fight resulted with one of them getting arrested and charged with assault earlier this week, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Joshua Luis Duffey, 18, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with assault and battery third degree, following an investigation. The arrest stemmed from a Jan. 1 incident in which Duffey and friends went to the former baseball stadium site on Deerfield Drive off Gold Hill Road to see a fight, authorities say.
Other teenagers from Fort Mill and Tega Cay also showed up to watch, according the report. One of them, a 17 year old from Tega Cay, was sitting in a car with a friend waiting for the fight to begin when he had an encounter with Duffey, according to the report. Based on interviews with those involved and witnesses, authorities say the 17 year old got out of the car and soon after, he and Duffey, a kicker last season on the Fort Mill High School football team, were fighting, the report states.
The victim told the sheriff’s office he was “jumped” by Duffey, the report states.
“(The victim) stated he got out of the car and shortly afterward (Duffey) attacked him, throwing him on the ground, punching him several times, and kicking him,” according to the report, which said the victim “had multiple cuts to face, neck, chest, hands, back.” The report states Duffey suffered similar injuries, and the sheriff’s office investigator “watched several Snapchat videos of the fight, which showed both (the victim) and (Duffey) rolling around on the ground striking each other.” None “showed how the fight got started,” the report states.
At least one video of the fight was posted to YouTube, the sheriff’s office said, but is no longer available. Snapchat photos and video delete automatically after a period of time the user chooses. The sheriff’s office says it does not have a copy of any of the videos in evidence.
Last fall, Duffey was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree when he was 17, according to a Tega Cay Police Department report and county records. The report states Duffey was charged with raping a 17-year-old girl the morning after a house party in Tega Cay. He was held in custody before a $5,000 personal recognizance bond was posted for his release on Oct. 25, 2016, records show.
Sharon Kopp, a 16th Circuit assistant solicitor prosecuting that case said the investigation continues and the earliest the case could be presented to a grand jury is March 9, though it could be later, if at all. Kopp said 17 year olds in South Carolina are tried as adults in criminal cases.
Duffey also was charged about two weeks ago with buying/possessing alcohol by a minor, according to records.
Michael Harrison: 803-326-4315, @MikeHarrisonFMT
