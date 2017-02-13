Wrecks on SC roads kill 4 during weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were four road deaths reported over the weekend.
Officials said all of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads.
In three of the deaths, officials said a seat belt was not used. One person killed was wearing a seat belt.
As of Sunday, 100 people have died on state highways, compared to 103 highway deaths during the same time period in 2016. Of the 83 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2017, 40 were not wearing seat belts.
When it comes to pedestrians, nine have been killed compared to 15 during the same time period in 2016. Four motorcyclists have died compared to 11 this time in 2016. Two bicyclists have died in 2016 compared to four this time last year.
Comments