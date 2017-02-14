At least one lucky woman in Bluffton can tell you what actor Jason Segel smells like

Ever wonder what actor Jason Segel smells like?
It’s just me? I don’t care. (Also, I don’t believe you, so I asked anyway.)
“He smells like heaven and dreams and like my future baby daddy,” Kris Kaser of Hilton Head Island told me Monday afternoon, about an hour after Segel walked into The Corner Perk in Old Town Bluffton, where she’s a manager.
Kaser posted on a photo of the encounter on Facebook shortly after Segel, the star of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Freaks and Geeks” to name a few, stopped in for a hot latte with almond milk.
He was with a “beautiful redhead with pageboy haircut and a tattoo on her wrist” and told Kaser they had come up from Savannah for the afternoon. (Side note: He might be in Savannah to film Netflix’s “Come Sunday”.)
Segel asked the staff of Corner Perk where else they should go in Bluffton. They told him to drive around Old Town and to check out The Church of The Cross on the May River.
When Segel first walked into the shop, Kaser said she nudged a co-worker and said “Yo. Is that who I think that is?” Her co-worker said “Yup.”
And then they stared.
Segel saw Kaser watching him and said “Hey.”
She said “Hiiiiiiiiiii.”
“Want a hug?,” he asked.
“I said, ‘Yes. Please. Now.’ I was like a ninja with my phone.”
She handed her phone to her co-worker, and Segel attempted to pull away from the hug.
Kaser didn’t let him.
“I’ve been red ever since,” she said.
Liz Farrell: 843-706-8140, @elizfarrell
Comments