Kala Brown says Todd Kohlhepp planned to keep her as 'his property'

The woman found chained inside a storage container on property belonging to accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp shared additional details of her captivity Tuesday during the second part of an interview on the Dr. Phil show.
Kala Brown, 31, said Kohlhepp raped her twice a day while she was being held captive in the container on his 96-acre property in Woodruff.
“As long as I served my purpose, I was safe,” Brown told Phil McGraw during the interview. The first segment of the interview aired Monday.
Kohlhepp, 45, is facing murder, kidnapping and weapons charges, but has not been charged with sexually assaulting Brown. 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette declined to comment on Brown's interview or say whether Kohlhepp will face additional charges.
The interview with McGraw was Brown's first public appearance and statements since she was found on Nov. 3, 2016.
In Monday’s interview, Brown talked about how she was chained up by Kohlhepp after she witnessed the shooting death of her boyfriend, Charlie David Carver, 32, in August.
Brown said Tuesday that Kohlhepp returned several hours later and sexually assaulted her.
“He was completely calm. He wasn’t rough or violent,” Brown said of the first sexual assault. “He was going through the motions like it didn’t mean anything.”
During the two months she was held captive, Brown said Kohlhepp talked about other crimes he’d committed.
Brown said Kohlhepp told her he also had held Meagan Coxie captive in the container and killed her because she made him angry. Brown said Kohlhepp told her he had had shot Coxie and her husband, Johnny, and buried their bodies on the property.
She said Kohlhepp had future plans that included her. He told her he was going to build a house on the property, and she would spend her days in a soundproof room, Brown said. She said Kohlhepp told her he would give her “the run of the place" once he was sure he could trust her.
“He explained Stockholm syndrome and told me it would kick in and we’d be happy together,” Brown said. “He let me know I was his property and that I’d never go anywhere and that he chose me.”
There were times Brown said she thought she would die. In order to stay alive, Brown said she allowed Kohlhepp to think things were going his way and she followed his instructions, which included remaining silent if she ever heard anyone near the storage container.
On the day of her rescue, she heard people outside the container trying to open the locks. Fearful it was Kohlhepp or someone he had sent, she was quiet at first because she said Kohlhepp had threatened to kill her if she ever made noise to alert someone.
Then she heard deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office say they needed to search both buildings for her. At that point, Brown said she started screaming and beating on the walls of the container.
“I knew my family would never stop looking, but he was so careful I couldn’t see how I could be found so soon,” Brown said. “When they finally got the door open and I saw the police uniforms, I knew it was real.”
Chuck Carver, Charlie Carver’s father, said he spoke with Brown before the interview aired. Carver said his family was able to hear some of the information before it came out, but that didn’t make it any easier.
“It’s still unreal,” Chuck Carver said. “It’s still just hard to believe the way it happened. The only thing we can do is find justice for him.”
