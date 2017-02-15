Kala Brown says Todd Kohlhepp planned to keep her as 'his property'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials Pause

4:08 One year after deadly SC flooding, see how the dams failed across the Midlands

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from the SC statehouse grounds.

0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017

1:23 A look inside Chad Holbrook's old lake front house

0:49 Traits of a good drill instructor