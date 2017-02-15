Mom says to county that bows are not firearms, don’t regulate target practice

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials Pause

4:08 One year after deadly SC flooding, see how the dams failed across the Midlands

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017

0:49 Traits of a good drill instructor

1:23 A look inside Chad Holbrook's old lake front house

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

2:05 USC students and homeowners share neighborhoods in 2015