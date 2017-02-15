Want to stay in Sandra Bullock’s Tybee Island vacation home? You can now

If you want to know what it’s like to sleep in the luxurious vacation home of an A-list celebrity, your dreams are now within reach — depending on your income bracket.
As a bonus, you won’t have to travel too far.
Sandra Bullock’s Tybee Island home is now available for rent, according to Variety. The four-bedroom waterfront home, located on the north end of Tybee Island near the lighthouse, is listed on Tybee Vacation Rentals site.
The home could be yours to rent for $1,400 a night for a minimum of four nights. You’ll also need to put down a $750 deposit, and pony up for a $450 cleaning fee (so basically a minimum of $7,819 for the whole thing, according to the website).
But hey, the 3,400-square-foot plantation-style home sleeps 12, so you could divvy up the cost with you and your 11 closest friends.
Bullock, known for her roles in “Miss Congeniality,” “The Blind Side,” and “Gravity,” purchased the home in 2001 for $1.5 million, according to Variety.
If you can’t stay in the home, don’t worry, we have plenty of pictures for you ooh and aah over.
Comments