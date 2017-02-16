SC man convicted of murder of wife’s alleged lover

Keith Sheldon Levan, of Socastee, was found guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release.
Levan, 41, was found guilty of the Feb. 21, 2015 murder of Barry Selmon, 50, of Myrtle Beach.
The murder allegedly arose out of an affair between Selmon and Levan’s wife Penny Hubbard. After Levan found out about the alleged affair, he left his house in Hubbard’s Lexus with an AR-15 rifle, a pistol and a hatchet, according to the press release.
Levan drove toward the hhgregg store in Myrtle Beach where Selmon was waiting in his own vehicle.
According to surveillance footage outside of the store, Selmon followed the Lexus to the back of the department store.
Before Selmon could put his vehicle in park, Levan shot his AR-15 about seven times, hitting Selmon once and his vehicle several times, according to the press release.
Myrtle Beach police officers found Selmon dead in his vehicle around 5 a.m. from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.
According to the press release, Levan declared himself a “hero’s hero” to the jury.
Levan’s trial began on Feb. 13; he was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
